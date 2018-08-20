EA Coin (EAG) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

EA Coin (CURRENCY:EAG) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. EA Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $31,809.00 worth of EA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EA Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EA Coin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00293881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00152766 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00037083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EA Coin Coin Profile

EA Coin’s total supply is 75,206,327 coins. The official website for EA Coin is www.eacoin.io.

EA Coin Coin Trading

EA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

