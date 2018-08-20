Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $20.08 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,744 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $20,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,826,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,511,000 after purchasing an additional 450,979 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,039,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,472,000 after purchasing an additional 261,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,312,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 268,068 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,652,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,512,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after purchasing an additional 54,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.43.

In other news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,033.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $349,389.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $123.86 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

