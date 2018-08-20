Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 92,166 Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,166 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks were worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,712,000 after purchasing an additional 272,830 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,366,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,776,000 after purchasing an additional 739,871 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,237,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,780,000 after purchasing an additional 553,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks increased its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 1,955,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,080,000 after purchasing an additional 147,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,667,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank Of The Ozarks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZRK opened at $41.24 on Monday. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $252.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

OZRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of The Ozarks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.91.

Bank Of The Ozarks Profile

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.