EATON VANCE Mun/SHS (ETX) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Media stories about EATON VANCE Mun/SHS (NYSE:ETX) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EATON VANCE Mun/SHS earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 45.5867576924798 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:ETX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.94. 7,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,537. The stock has a market cap of $208.09 million, a P/E ratio of -284.86 and a beta of -0.27. EATON VANCE Mun/SHS has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. EATON VANCE Mun/SHS’s payout ratio is currently -1,214.29%.

EATON VANCE Mun/SHS Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

