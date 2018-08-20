Elena Polyakova Sells 120,000 Shares of Graphene 3D Lab Inc (GGG) Stock

Graphene 3D Lab Inc (CVE:GGG) insider Elena Polyakova sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.

Elena Polyakova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Elena Polyakova sold 50,000 shares of Graphene 3D Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Elena Polyakova sold 1,500 shares of Graphene 3D Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$165.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Elena Polyakova sold 7,378 shares of Graphene 3D Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$737.80.

On Thursday, July 19th, Elena Polyakova sold 5,000 shares of Graphene 3D Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$550.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Elena Polyakova sold 9,295 shares of Graphene 3D Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$929.50.

On Thursday, July 12th, Elena Polyakova sold 230 shares of Graphene 3D Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$25.30.

On Friday, July 6th, Elena Polyakova sold 200 shares of Graphene 3D Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$22.00.

On Wednesday, July 4th, Elena Polyakova sold 9,512 shares of Graphene 3D Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$951.20.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Elena Polyakova sold 10,000 shares of Graphene 3D Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$1,000.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Elena Polyakova sold 26,774 shares of Graphene 3D Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$2,677.40.

CVE GGG traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,040. Graphene 3D Lab Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.27.

About Graphene 3D Lab

Graphene 3D Lab Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials worldwide. The company offers conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using desktop 3D printers. It provides filaments for use in 3D print circuitry and capacitive touch sensors, and for electromagnetic and radio-frequency shielding.

