Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Boosted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,103 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $22,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,541,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,251 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 103.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,689,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,780,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,334 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $60,658,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth approximately $65,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $691,774.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $64,929.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,934,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,376,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,735,639 shares of company stock valued at $160,728,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,630. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

