Elizabeth D. Bierbower Sells 3,092 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM) Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,020,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HUM opened at $324.62 on Monday. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 2,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

