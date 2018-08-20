Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 5,591 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Capstar Financial accounts for 1.5% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 290,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $17.66 on Monday. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

