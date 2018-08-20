Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $13.24 Million Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,492 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services makes up 3.6% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

EFSC opened at $57.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.30%. analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.05%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $65,076.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 41,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,095.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.