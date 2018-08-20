Emphy (EPY) Reaches Market Cap of $281,933.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Emphy has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Emphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Emphy has a market cap of $281,933.00 and $1,180.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00865437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002671 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003825 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013377 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Emphy Profile

Emphy (CRYPTO:EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,899,498 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

