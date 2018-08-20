Enel Generacion Chile SA (EOCC) Holdings Reduced by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Enel Generacion Chile SA (NYSE:EOCC) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,324 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Enel Generacion Chile were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Generacion Chile by 6.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enel Generacion Chile by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Enel Generacion Chile by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Generacion Chile by 9.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enel Generacion Chile by 18.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Generacion Chile alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel Generacion Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enel Generacion Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of EOCC opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.96. Enel Generacion Chile SA has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Enel Generacion Chile Profile

Enel Generación Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Generacion Chile SA (NYSE:EOCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Generacion Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Generacion Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.