EnerSys (ENS) Insider Sells $350,555.85 in Stock

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) insider Holger P. Aschke sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $350,555.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,616.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ENS opened at $78.70 on Monday. EnerSys has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EnerSys by 55.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 5.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 440,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,686,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 789,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.