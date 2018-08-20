Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in Cray Inc. (CRAY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cray by 19.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Cray by 16.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 17,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cray by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cray by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its position in shares of Cray by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 230,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cray from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CRAY stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $875.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.48. Cray Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.68 million. Cray had a negative net margin of 32.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cray Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

