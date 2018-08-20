Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $600,000 Position in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $216,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $228,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $250,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.11.

CAG stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Steven F. Goldstone sold 72,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $2,586,610.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,202,077.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,271.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,791 shares of company stock worth $4,823,771. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.