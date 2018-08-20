Enjin Coin Reaches Market Cap of $29.19 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $29.19 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Livecoin, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00287018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00152932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00036712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Enjin Coin's launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,992,535 tokens. Enjin Coin's official website is enjincoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Qryptos, Kyber Network, Binance, Tidex, IDEX, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Liqui, CoinEx Market, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

