Enstar Group (ESGR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enstar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of ESGR opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.74. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $183.85 and a twelve month high of $237.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

