Envion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,695.00 (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Envion token can now be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00001179 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Token Store and YoBit. Envion has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $3,695.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Envion has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Envion Token Profile

Envion was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,368,894 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

