EPR Properties (EPR) Plans Aug 18 Dividend of $0.36

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a aug 18 dividend on Monday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 17th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 71.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.6%.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 379,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,116. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.71). EPR Properties had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $489,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.25 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

