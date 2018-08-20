EQT (EQT) PT Set at $70.00 by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 price objective on EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.57.

Shares of EQT opened at $49.53 on Friday. EQT has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $476,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 61.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,103,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,041,000 after buying an additional 4,616,940 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $195,704,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $177,755,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 115.1% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,031,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $102,772,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

