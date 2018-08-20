Estate Counselors LLC Takes $4.19 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 51,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.06 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $86.14.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

