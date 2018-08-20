Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.62-4.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.23-14.37 billion (+4-5%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.51 billion.Estee Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.18-1.22 EPS.

Shares of EL stock opened at $135.94 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.77.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

