Esure Common Stock (ESUR) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Esure Common Stock (LON:ESUR) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, www.digitallook.com reports. They currently have GBX 280 ($3.57) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 180 ($2.30).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESUR. Berenberg Bank raised Esure Common Stock to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 280 ($3.57) in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Esure Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Esure Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Esure Common Stock to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Esure Common Stock from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.06) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 280.83 ($3.58).

LON:ESUR opened at GBX 277.20 ($3.54) on Thursday. Esure Common Stock has a 1 year low of GBX 219.60 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 308.80 ($3.94).

Esure Common Stock Company Profile

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

