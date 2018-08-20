Eternity Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Eternity has a total market capitalization of $57,224.00 and $26.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eternity has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Eternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eternity Profile

Eternity (CRYPTO:ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 4,542,659 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group. Eternity’s official website is ent.eternity-group.org.

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

