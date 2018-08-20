Ethbits Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (ETBS)

Ethbits (CURRENCY:ETBS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Ethbits has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethbits token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00011636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Ethbits has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $21.00 worth of Ethbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00291847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00152536 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00035919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ethbits

Ethbits’ launch date was April 15th, 2017. Ethbits’ total supply is 1,634,691 tokens. Ethbits’ official website is www.ethbits.com. The Reddit community for Ethbits is /r/Ethbits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethbits’ official Twitter account is @ethbits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethbits

Ethbits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethbits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

