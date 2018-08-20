Ethereum Dark Price Reaches $0.0341 on Exchanges (ETHD)

Ethereum Dark (CURRENCY:ETHD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Ethereum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Dark has a market capitalization of $51,171.00 and $115.00 worth of Ethereum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Dark has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Dark alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00069901 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001218 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000365 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,989.17 or 2.68605379 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00060001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Ethereum Dark Coin Profile

Ethereum Dark (CRYPTO:ETHD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Ethereum Dark’s total supply is 3,019,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Dark is www.ethereumdark.net. Ethereum Dark’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_dark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Dark Coin Trading

Ethereum Dark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.