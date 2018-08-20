Evergy (EVRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.86 (Buy) from the seven brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Evergy’s rating score has declined by 11.4% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $59.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Evergy an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

EVRG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.09. 38,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,869. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 52,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $3,008,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,152,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,286,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,943,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,928,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,008,000.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

