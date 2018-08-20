Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Director Sells $780,000.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.20 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 65.68% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,997,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,024,000 after buying an additional 12,689,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,035,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,537,000 after buying an additional 2,630,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,476,000 after buying an additional 1,790,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,599,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after buying an additional 1,726,507 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 504.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,034,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,777,000 after buying an additional 1,697,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.