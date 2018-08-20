Experience Points (XP) Market Capitalization Hits $6.09 Million

Experience Points (CURRENCY:XP) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Experience Points has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One Experience Points coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Coindeal, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Experience Points has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $15,470.00 worth of Experience Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Experience Points Coin Profile

Experience Points (CRYPTO:XP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Experience Points’ total supply is 275,246,526,591 coins and its circulating supply is 240,433,066,318 coins. The Reddit community for Experience Points is /r/thebigxp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Experience Points’ official message board is forum.xpcoin.io. Experience Points’ official website is www.xpcoin.io. Experience Points’ official Twitter account is @theBigXP.

Experience Points Coin Trading

Experience Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Coindeal, Bleutrade, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Experience Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Experience Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Experience Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

