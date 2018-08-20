Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Position Lowered by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,580,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,281,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,678 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,832,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,778,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.16 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.98.

XOM stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.