Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) PT Set at $225.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $225.00 price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,706,201. The company has a market cap of $523.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $149.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 720,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.56, for a total value of $150,163,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total transaction of $1,959,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,410,798.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,029,573 shares of company stock worth $2,532,412,165. 16.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,855,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,508,656,000 after buying an additional 2,718,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,122,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,730,904,000 after buying an additional 2,488,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,478,724,000 after buying an additional 1,010,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,718,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,803,323,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,294,895,000 after buying an additional 184,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

