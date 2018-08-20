Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Shares Bought by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up 4.2% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $78,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FICO opened at $217.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $218.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.49 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 13.12%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

In other news, insider Richard Deal sold 25,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $5,047,201.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,835,959.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 14,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $2,909,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,760 shares of company stock valued at $29,374,768 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

