FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HADAX and Bit-Z. FansTime has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $354,821.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00289830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00152618 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036873 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.