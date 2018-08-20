Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CAE (CAE) Share Price

News articles about CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CAE earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.9488791541055 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CAE stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

