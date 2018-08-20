Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Stock Price

Media headlines about The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) have been trending positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.0545116769787 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE GDV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. 123,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,133. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $24.97.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

