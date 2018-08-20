Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Washington Federal (WAFD) Share Price

News coverage about Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Washington Federal earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.3394711608928 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Washington Federal stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

