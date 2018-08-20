FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 8,244 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,299,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after buying an additional 1,058,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,388,000 after buying an additional 142,088 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,209,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,103,000 after buying an additional 208,494 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 964,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,183,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 477,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 24,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.89 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

