Ferro (FOE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Ferro (NYSE:FOE) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ferro earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.6212418856715 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. Ferro has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Ferro had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 11,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,901.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

