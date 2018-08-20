FFBW Inc (FFBW) Director Buys $13,464.00 in Stock

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Director Thomas C. Martin acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $13,464.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FFBW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. FFBW Inc has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. FFBW had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of FFBW worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

