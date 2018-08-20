FidentiaX Price Hits $0.0140 on Exchanges (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. FidentiaX has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $2,525.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FidentiaX token can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Radar Relay and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00061031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013734 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005384 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

FidentiaX Profile

FDX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com.

FidentiaX Token Trading

FidentiaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, COSS and Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidentiaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

