Financial Survey: CIELO S A/S (CIOXY) versus Qiwi (QIWI)

CIELO S A/S (NASDAQ: QIWI) and Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CIELO S A/S and Qiwi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIELO S A/S 35.06% 27.27% 4.92% Qiwi 14.45% 16.76% 8.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CIELO S A/S and Qiwi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIELO S A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Qiwi 1 0 1 0 2.00

Qiwi has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.75%. Given Qiwi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qiwi is more favorable than CIELO S A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIELO S A/S and Qiwi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIELO S A/S $3.64 billion 2.78 $1.27 billion N/A N/A Qiwi $363.00 million 1.77 $53.24 million $1.04 13.74

CIELO S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Qiwi.

Dividends

CIELO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Qiwi pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Qiwi pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

CIELO S A/S has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiwi has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CIELO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Qiwi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CIELO S A/S beats Qiwi on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIELO S A/S

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related in the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits; software development and licensing of computer programs; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

