Fintab Market Capitalization Achieves $149,231.00 (FNTB)

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Fintab has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fintab token can currently be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges. Fintab has a total market cap of $149,231.00 and approximately $582.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00275629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00152901 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010957 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00034686 BTC.

About Fintab

Fintab launched on December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab. Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico.

Buying and Selling Fintab

Fintab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

