First Command Bank Acquires 12,991 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 325.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $346.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $234.29 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.78.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

