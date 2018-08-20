First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $621.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.08. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $42.46.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.56%. research analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Westerhold bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurel G. Allenbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,596 shares of company stock valued at $266,679. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 190.0% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 226,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 148,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 149.4% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 140,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 84,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 35.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

