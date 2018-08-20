Fission Uranium (FCUUF) PT Set at $2.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

“We reiterate our Buy rating and our $1.50 per share price target. Our valuation remains based on a DCF of operations at PLS, utilizing a 10.0% discount rate, and a long-term uranium price estimate of $50 (or C$65) per pound beginning in 2023. We then add cash and value for an additional 32.3 million pounds of uranium resource at an average price of $6.25 per pound.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.