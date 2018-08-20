Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (PFD) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.01

Headlines about Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.6029095283404 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PFD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.13. 15,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,039. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile

There is no company description available for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund.

