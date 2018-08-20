FlappyCoin (FLAP) Price Down 92.9% This Week

FlappyCoin (CURRENCY:FLAP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. FlappyCoin has a total market capitalization of $542,363.00 and $0.00 worth of FlappyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlappyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FlappyCoin has traded 92.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00868651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002653 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003788 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012164 BTC.

About FlappyCoin

FLAP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. FlappyCoin’s total supply is 115,930,905,882 coins. The Reddit community for FlappyCoin is /r/flappycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlappyCoin is flappycoins.wordpress.com. FlappyCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealFlappyCoin.

Buying and Selling FlappyCoin

FlappyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlappyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlappyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlappyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

