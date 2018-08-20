FLIR Systems (FLIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.62

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.62 and last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 25261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.33.

FLIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.67.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $190,968.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,502,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 538,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,351,674.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,078 shares of company stock worth $5,782,970. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth about $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

