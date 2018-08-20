Foot Locker (FL) Upgraded to “Positive” by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to a positive rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FL. ValuEngine lowered Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,296,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Foot Locker by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,277 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Foot Locker by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 35,135 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,141 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

