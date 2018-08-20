Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) SVP Darren J. Milliken Sells 2,539 Shares

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $81,451.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.58. 714,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,397. Forescout Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.31) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSCT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

