Foresight Energy (FELP) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.00

News articles about Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foresight Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 49.2042493516494 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FELP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Foresight Energy has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $271.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. equities research analysts forecast that Foresight Energy will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

FELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

